Volunteer Center names October YES! winner

Garcia is a senior at Townsend Community School and was nominated for the YES! Award because of her volunteer services at the Ohio Veterans Home and in her community, states a recent release from The Volunteer Center. In August 2016, Garcia and the Cold Creek Court helped The Volunteer Center with an Ice Cream Social event at the Ohio Veterans Home.

“Her outgoing personality is great for working with others, and she plans to continue her volunteer work,” states the release.

As the October 2016 YES! winner, Garcia will receive a certificate and $50 Visa Card.

Nominations of qualified volunteers under 21 for the YES! Award can be made through The Volunteer Center, 300 Central Ave., Sandusky, at 419-627-0074 or 1-800-VOLUNTEER. Call or visit thevolunteercenter.com to learn more about becoming a volunteer.