Bar-B-Que Travelers will set up shop at the Humane Society of Ottawa County, 2424 Sand Road in Port Clinton, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 5, with proceeds from the barbecue benefiting the Humane Society.

Two dinner choices will be on offer — chicken for $8 and ribs for $11 — and will include a baked potato, green beans and a roll. All orders are carryout.

Tickets are available from noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at the Humane Society and will also be sold the day of the barbecue.