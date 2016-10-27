Sunday fundraiser features all-you-can-eat pancakes

The $6 cost allows a person to gain entry and eat. Children younger than 10 eat for free so long as they’re accompanied by paying adults. Children 12 and younger will receive a Halloween goodie bag, while supplies last. Children wearing costumes will be entered in a raffle for a chance to win a prize.

All money raised will benefit the Sandusky Imagination Library and other local organizations within the local community.

Tickets are available at the door. Email president@sanduskykiwanis.org for more information.