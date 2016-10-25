logo
Sandusky County YMCA hosting fundraiser

Melissa Topey • Today at 8:30 AM
FREMONT — The Sandusky County YMCA, 1000 North St., Fremont, is hosting their annual craft and vendor show fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

“This is our ninth year holding the craft show. What started off with a handful of vendors has grown to full capacity with over 100 vendors from all over the state, as far as Cleveland, Marion, Dayton areas, even Livonia, Michigan. We have young, brand new crafters along with the very seasoned veterans,” said Christy Zimmerman, membership and marketing director of Sandusky County YMCA.

Items for sale include things for baby, body, home, sports, baked items and health-related products.

Proceeds from the sale help fund programs at the Sandusky County YMCA.

