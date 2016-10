The event will feature Boo rides, pumpkin painting, treats and refreshments, a marshmallow roast and a Kid and Kritter costume contest for children under 18 and all pets. Contestants must register by 5 p.m. Oct. 29. There is no entry fee, but donations will be accepted.

Guests will also have the chance to visit with the shelter’s cat, Spot, and other Humane Society residents.