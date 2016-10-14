Celebrate life with Holly Run

“This is truly a celebration of life. We will celebrate life like there is no tomorrow,” said Troy Haslinger, founder of the Life Is Good No Matter What Foundation. “That is what Holly would have wanted.”

Holly Sneider was Troy Haslinger sister. She was 39 years old when she died of cancer, said Cindy Haslinger, Holly's mom.

“She was my best friend. She was my moral support,” Cindy Haslinger said. “Holly was a tremendous mother.”

Five years ago Holly started to have shortness of breath. She was tired all the time.

“They ran tests and found colon cancer,” Cindy Haslinger said. “They hoped it was encapsulated, that it had not spread, but then they discovered it had and she had 13 more small tumors in her liver. That was how the battle began.”

Holly went through 16 rounds of chemotherapy and six surgeries before finally dying of the cancer that ravaged her body.

“She was always so upbeat, her Life Is Good No Matter What attitude. She was always thinking of everyone else.”

In the two years of fundraising since its start, Life Is Good No Matter What has raised about $100,000 and helped 45 adults suffering from cancer and their families.

“Families come back to Life Is Good No Matter What and they say 'Without the escape we would have remembered our mom (dad, our sister or our brother) for the battle. But actually what we remember is the moment we had with them when we went to Chicago, to Florida, to Kalahari',” Troy Haslinger said.

This year’s Holly Run, one of the big fundraisers for Live Is Good No Matter What, falls on the date of Holly's death five years ago. Organizers have expanded the event to make it special.

There will be live music from Honeycreek, face painting, food from Jim's Pizza Box and Wicked Creations Food Truck. Kegs of Holly Brew, hard cider and wine will be at the run.

The run has grown each year. There were 500 runners in the first year. It grew to 700 runners the second year.

Troy Haslinger threw out a challenge.

“This year my challenge to the Life Is Good Nation I would like to have 1,000 runners,” Haslinger said. “The more runners we get the more adults with advanced cancer and their families we can help.”

3rd Annual Holly Run

5K and Fun Run

Saturday, Nov. 12

9 a.m. Pre-registration pick up

10 a.m. Fun Run

10:30 a.m. 5K

Register at signmeup.com/114417 by Nov. 1 to guarantee a t-shirt

$25 registration fee before event or $30 day of event

All proceeds to benefit Life Is Good No Matter What Foundation

Click here to watch Troy and Cindy Haslinger on Market Street Studio discuss Holly Sneider and this years Holly Run

RELATED: Chasing Jason — Fall into a 5k this autumn