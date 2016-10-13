Purchase Freedom Fund Banquet tickets by Monday

The program begins at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30.

The theme for the banquet, considered to be the major fundraiser for the NAACP, is “Our Lives Matter ... Our Votes Count.” The keynote speaker will be Terrell L. Strayhorn, Ph.D., professor and director of the Center for Higher Education Enterprise at The Ohio State University and professor of the Department of Educational Studies, College of Education and Human Ecology. The evening’s entertainment will be provided by Sandusky-based Faith Christian Ministries.

Tickets are $45 for adults and $25 for youth 10 and older. Deadline to purchase tickets is Monday, and tickets can be secured by calling 419-625-5056.