EHEAP offers heating, utility assistance

EHEAP provides utility assistance for residents of Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca and Wood counties who are facing a utility shut-off or have already had a utility disconnect, as well as households with a heating supply (propane, fuel oil, wood, kerosene, coal or corn pellets) that will last fewer than 10 days. EHEAP also provides financial assistance for customers who need assistance paying utility deposits.

To qualify, residents must have an annual income of 175 percent of federal poverty guidelines or less ($42,525 annual income for a family of four) and must provide birth certificates, a picture ID, Social Security numbers and birth dates for all household residents, along with documents relating to their income and utility account. Beginning this year, proof of citizenship for all household members must be also brought to the appointment. Call the scheduling hotline at 888-441-4327 for a detailed recording of acceptable documents.

For information or to make an appointment, contact WSOS at 1-888-441-4327 or 419-334-8911, or visit wsos.org and view the “Utility Assistance” tab on the main page.