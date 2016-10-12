Dinner to benefit girl, 4, battling cancer

The dinner begins at 4 p.m. Saturday at 3096 Ohio 99 in Willard and will feature a meal of chicken or pork, green beans, salad and a roll for $10, with carryout available. There will also be face painting, balloon animals, a bounce house, live and silent auctions, a bake sale and raffles.

Peyton, the daughter of Junior and Sara (Capelle) Felver, has already undergone procedures at Akron Children’s Hospital, where she will continue treatment before heading to Chicago for further treatment.

For information or to donate, contact Cori Schafer at 419-541-0209 or corynne.schafer@gmail.com. Donations can also be made at any Firelands Federal Credit Union under “Prayin’ 4 Peyton.”