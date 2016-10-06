Food pantry prepares for holiday meal

Eligible families must sign up before November to receive a package, which will include turkey, vegetables, fruit, dinner rolls, eggs, margarine, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pies. Pickup is between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Nov. 21.

Those wishing to donate food and/or cash can drop off items at the pantry, located at 203 Maple St. in Bellevue, any Wednesday before Nov. 21 or call 419-484-2814 and leave a message.

The pantry will not distribute food on Nov. 23.

For information and eligibility guidelines, visit bellevuefishandloaves.org.