Food pantry prepares for holiday meal

Today at 1:01 PM

BELLEVUE — The Bellevue Fish and Loaves food pantry is preparing for its Thanksgiving meal distribution. 

Eligible families must sign up before November to receive a package, which will include turkey, vegetables, fruit, dinner rolls, eggs, margarine, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pies. Pickup is between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Nov. 21. 

Those wishing to donate food and/or cash can drop off items at the pantry, located at 203 Maple St. in Bellevue, any Wednesday before Nov. 21 or call 419-484-2814 and leave a message.

The pantry will not distribute food on Nov. 23. 

For information and eligibility guidelines, visit bellevuefishandloaves.org.

