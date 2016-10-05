Event to benefit Norwalk woman suffering serious spine injury

Barnett has been a diabetic most of her life.

On Aug. 31 while on her way to work, Barnett’s blood sugar dropped drastically. An car collision followed that snapped her spine. The injury required doctors to perform an 11-hour-plus surgery on her.

Since then, it’s been difficult traveling between doctors and appointments, according to Barnett’s father, Mark. But the family is sticking together and pulling through in this time of need.

With a long recovery road ahead of Barnett, finances are becoming a major issue. On top of medical bills, Barnett was attending cosmetology school in Norwalk, adding to the expenses.

To help pay her bills, the benefit will be at the VFW Post 2743 in Norwalk. Dinner for donations will consist of lasagna, salad, garlic bread and a variety of desserts and drinks. During the event, there will also be live music, an auction and a 50/50 raffle.

All proceeds will go to Barnett to help cover her numerous expenses.

Want to go?

What: Benefit for Kayla Barnett

Where: VFW Post 2743, 140 Milan Ave., Norwalk

When: Event starts 6 p.m. Nov. 4