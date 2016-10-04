Fish and Loaves preparing for Thanksgiving

Many people get depressed at the holiday when they can not afford the meals and gifts. This is where Fish and Loaves can help. “We try to feed all the people we can,” said Tom Kutz, board member and trustee.

In particular the food pantry is seeing more elderly come in for food assistance. Those who are eligible can come in once a month to pick up food. “This helps if you are on Social Security and you are paying rent, insurance and prescriptions,” Kutz said.

The holiday bags will contain turkey, vegetables, fruit, diner rolls, eggs, margarine, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pies. Anyone who is eligible and needing help this holiday must sign up before November. Thanksgiving packages can be picked up between 11a.m. and 4 p.m. Nov. 21.

Fish and Loaves is asking for help so they can help others. Anyone wishing to donate food and/or cash can drop off items at the pantry at 203 Maple St. any Wednesday before Nov. 21.

Fish and Loaves in 2015

The pantry provided food for 3,842 households, or 11,442 individuals- 3,727 of them were children.

They provided the Thanksgiving holiday meal to 269 families.

Information provided by Fish and Loaves

Poverty in the United States in 2015

43.1 million people, or 13.5 percent, are in poverty. This includes 14.5 million, or 20 percent, children under the age of 18.

42.2 million Americans live in food-insecure households, including more than 13 million children.

Information from Feeding America