logo
Leave Feedback

Fisher-Titus Medical Center

Siren Run, party in the park Friday

Register • Today at 2:53 PM

NORWALK — Three local agencies are teaming up to offer area residents a chance to run, jog or walk in support of those who serve their community. Fisher-Titus Medical Center, Huron County Public Health and Norwalk Park and Rec are sponsoring the Maple City Siren Run on Friday in Suhr Park, 37 W. Main St., Norwalk.

The race starts at 6 p.m., with race day registration starting at 5 p.m. The course winds through Norwalk neighborhoods and returns participants to uptown Norwalk via historic West Main Street. The event also features a party in the park, complete with children’s activities including “Touch the Truck,” in which families can interact with firefighters, police officers and EMS personnel and get an up-close look at emergency vehicles.

Registration fee for the race is $30. All net proceeds benefit Norwalk Police and Fire and North Central Emergency Medical Services. Children 10 and under will not have a fee (doesn’t include chip timing or T-Shirt).

To register online, visit hermescleveland.com/roadracing/events/maplecitysiren by 9 a.m. Thursday.

For information, contact Hermes Sports & Events at 216-623-9933.

Recommended for You