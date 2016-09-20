Siren Run, party in the park Friday

The race starts at 6 p.m., with race day registration starting at 5 p.m. The course winds through Norwalk neighborhoods and returns participants to uptown Norwalk via historic West Main Street. The event also features a party in the park, complete with children’s activities including “Touch the Truck,” in which families can interact with firefighters, police officers and EMS personnel and get an up-close look at emergency vehicles.

Registration fee for the race is $30. All net proceeds benefit Norwalk Police and Fire and North Central Emergency Medical Services. Children 10 and under will not have a fee (doesn’t include chip timing or T-Shirt).

To register online, visit hermescleveland.com/roadracing/events/maplecitysiren by 9 a.m. Thursday.

For information, contact Hermes Sports & Events at 216-623-9933.