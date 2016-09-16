Let there be light

Just before nighttime, as Lake Erie tucked in a vivid yellow sun, its vibrant rays stretched across the sky.

The glimmering light projected vibrant hues of purple and orange, peeking out between gaps of gray clouds and spanning just above calm blue water.

But about 500 people stormed the Main Street Beach to see one specific shade.

For the first time in about a decade, the Vermilion Lighthouse shined a bright white light out onto Lake Erie.

A special ceremony, complete with patriotic tunes performed by local musicians, honored volunteers representing Main Street Vermilion’s Lighthouse Preservation Committee.

They worked for two years to reinvigorate an iconic city structure: a black, white and red lookout tower standing 34 feet tall at North Main Street’s foot.

Volunteers spearheaded a fundraising campaign, which netted $40,000 in private funds. The money largely paid a Florida-based builder to design and manufacture a special Fresnel lens (pronounced fur-naul). Money also covered maintenance costs, such as touching up the lighthouse’s paint scheme.

The new lens — which looks and acts just like the lighting source inside Vermilion’s original 1877 lighthouse — can reach a distance of 20 miles, helping captains more easily navigate night skies and dark waters.

Vermilion Mayor Eileen Bulan commemorated the occasion by presenting volunteers with a proclamation. The official government document declared Sept. 15, 2016, as “Vermilion Lighthouse Day” and recognized the lighthouse as an official city landmark.

“What a wonderful group of people,” Bulan told the crowd. “They raised a lot of money to get the lighthouse lit for a wonderful community.”

Bulan presented the proclamation to group member Reenie Rak, who gave an impassioned, heartfelt address.

“The Vermilion Lighthouse is a symbol meaningful to many of you,” Rak said. “Many of you donated money in honor of friends and loved ones who you have lost. It is our hope that when the light shines, it will be a symbol that brings comfort and healing.”

She continued: “For the boaters and the fishermen and the sailors, let it be a symbol of guidance and protection. For the visitors that come from far and wide, let it be a symbol of welcome from a very friendly and very generous community.”

Rak then paused and looked at all the happy faces in front of her.

“For those of us lucky enough to live here, when you see that symbol, let it always remind you that you are home,” Rak said. “Without you, it wouldn’t have happened. Vermilion is a force to be reckoned with, and you need to be very, very proud of this.”

History lesson

The existing lighthouse is a replica.

Dedicated on June 6, 1992, the reincarnated lighthouse pays homage to its predecessor. A grassroots campaign, generating $55,000 in donations, led to reintroducing a lighthouse in its current location.

In 1877, the lighthouse board noted the old wooden tower, which was used as a lighthouse, was decayed and in danger of falling down.

A new tower was ordered, constructed in Buffalo, N.Y., and transported to Vermilion. The iron used for the tower was from unpurchased Columbia smoothbore cannons, obsolete after the Battle of Fort Sumter.

This tower measured 34 feet high, contained a fifth-order Barbier and Fenestre Fresnel lens and stood at the end of a pier with a 400-foot long catwalk connecting it to the shore.

From the keeper’s home on the corner of Liberty and Grand streets, the keeper would walk to the pier each night to light the lantern inside the lens.

In early 1929, teenagers Ted and Ernest Wakefield noticed that the lighthouse was leaning toward the river after the pier had been undermined in an ice storm. The boys’ father, Commodore Frederick Wakefield, contacted the Lighthouse Service in Cleveland.

The U.S. (Army) Corps of Engineers came to Vermilion and determined that the light was indeed unstable. Within a week, the lighthouse had been dismantled and removed. A skeletal tower was then moved to a new foundation near the outer end of the west pier.

Residents of Vermilion were sad to see their lighthouse go, and its fate would remain a mystery until years later it was learned that, in 1935, it had been moved to Cape Vincent at the entrance of the St. Lawrence River and became known as the East Charity Shoal Lighthouse.

Ted Wakefield, one of the young men who had noticed the lighthouse leaning in 1929, had very fond memories of Vermilion’s past and its lighthouse. By 1991, Mr. Wakefield and his fellow fundraisers had collected enough money to build a 34-foot replacement of the original 1877 lighthouse.

