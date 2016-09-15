Utility assistance available through PIPP

PIPP offers reduced-income utility payments for qualifying customers who purchase gas or electric service through most area providers. To qualify, customers’ household income must be at or below 150 percent of federal poverty guidelines ($36,450 for a family of four).

According to a release from WSOS, current PIPP enrollees who have not yet re-verified their income should contact WSOS to do so, as enrollees must re-verify their income within 12 months of their last re-verification or initial enrollment in order to remain in the program. PIPP customers who have missed a utility payment should also contact WSOS in order to remain in the program.

For information, contact WSOS at 1-888-441-4327 or 419-334-8911, or visit wsos.org and view the “Utility Assistance” tab on the main page.