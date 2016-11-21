Researchers to forecast Ohio holiday retail sales

By DAN SEWELL Associated Press

CINCINNATI — Economic researchers are ready to offer a holiday retail outlook for Ohio, as shoppers gear up for Black Friday sales.

The annual forecast from the University of Cincinnati Economics Center is scheduled to be release Monday in conjunction with the Ohio Council of Retail Merchants. The forecast uses sales data and a variety of economic indicators to project spending for the November-December period.

The forecast will provide regional sales projections from across the state.

The Washington-based National Retail Federation expects holiday spending this year to be up nationally by 3.6 percent, to $655.8 billion. Growth a year ago was 3 percent.

Researchers expect online spending to jump in the United States, with the Cyber Monday after Thanksgiving expected to help propel that.

More stories from Ohio