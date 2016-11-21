Business roundup

Kaiser Wells joins Fisher-Titus Health

As of Nov. 11, Kaiser Wells Pharmacy & Home Care is now Kaiser Community Pharmacy & Home Medical Equipment, a part of the Fisher-Titus Health system.

The announcement follows a signing ceremony at the pharmacy culminating six months of planning for the transition.

According to a recent release from Fisher-Titus, current pharmacists and other staff members will remain with the business, which also continues to offer home medical equipment, home respiratory therapy and rehabilitation services, as well as a full-service pharmacy. Owner Lisa (Kaiser) Reer remains as chief pharmacist, continuing a three-generation family tradition that began in 1941 with her grandfather, John Kaiser Sr.

New signage, employee uniforms and business wear will reflect the name change and, going forward, customers and the community will see enhancements to services and products with a focus on wellness and preventative care.

Other changes, including a renovation of the existing facility, will roll out over the next year.

NORWALK

Daniels Hobbies relocates from Berlin Heights

After 38 years in Berlin Heights, Daniels Hobbies joins the retailers of East Main Street in Norwalk, where the shop will offer an expanded showroom to sell radio control hobbies, drones, rockets, trains and more.

The growing popularity of drones, radio control and trains made the move a necessity, said a recent release from Daniels Hobbies.

The new store, which boasts more than 1,000 square feet of retail space, with 21 feet of window frontage and an additional 1,000-plus square feet of warehouse space, opened to the public Saturday.

“Berlin Heights has offered a comfortable environment for nearly four decades, but the downfall was we’ve outgrown our 450 square-foot, converted two-car-garage shop,” said co-owner Marc Daniels.

COLUMBUS

Lake Erie Shores & Islands attends conference, receives RUBY Awards

Five members of the Lake Erie Shores & Islands staff — president Larry Fletcher, along with vice president of operations Dawn Weinhardt, marketing & communications director Bryan Edwards, group sales director Amanda Smith Rasnick and public relations manager Jill Bauer — recently traveled to the Ohio Conference on Travel in Columbus.

The group joined about 500 other travel industry members to discuss tourism trends and opportunities, as well as to hear from national experts.

During the conference, Lake Erie Shores & Islands was recognized at the Ohio Travel Association’s RUBY Awards luncheon, which honors members of Ohio’s travel industry for efforts in advertising, marketing and public relations. Among more than 220 total entries, the organization was a finalist in the Promotional Video category and received a Citation of Excellence for its 2015 Annual Report.