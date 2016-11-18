Bellevue Mfg. to hire replacements if employees strike

They also likely will lose their insurance benefits, according to Mark Tessera, an HR director for the company who wrote the letter, who said the company would hire new workers, sometimes referred to as “scabs” to keep up with demand.

“Permanent replacement workers are allowed to keep the striking employee’s job even when the strike ends,” wrote Mark Tessera.

Tessera was careful to state in the letter the company respected the right to strike, but he was blunt in what the ramifications could be if that happened.

“Also, paid healthcare benefits for employees who go on strike will cease,” Tessari wrote. “Medical coverage can be obtained, however, at a cost of $2,011.80 per month for a family.”

The Bellevue Manufacturing Co., at 300 Ashford Ave., is a privately held company categorized as a fuel and oil filter manufacturers. Current estimates show this company has an annual revenue of $20 million to 50 million and employs a staff of about 50 to 99, according to the Manta directory, a small business resource.

