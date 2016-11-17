Food pantry seeks Thanksgiving donations

Seed Faith Food Pantry feeds hundreds of Ottawa County’s needy families. The pantry, located on South Lake Street in Gypsum, is preparing for one of its busiest days of the year.

“We’re expecting a lot of people to show up Monday,” pantry owner Marie Berry said. “We need donations to help all of those people.”

The pantry could use food, including turkeys and other Thanksgiving favorites, along with clothing and blankets to help. The pantry boasts a full kitchen and a resale shop to help residents.

Organizers can accept clothing, shoes, blankets, jewelry and other items to sell in their resale shop. Proceeds from shop sales are used to purchase food for the pantry.

“We need children coats and toys, men and women clothing, blankets, and other items to keep warm this time of year,” Berry said. “People come here in need of such items, but we’re running low. We’re completely out of coats.”

Those with donations can contact Berry at 419-732-2399 to inquire. Berry said she will offer tours of their facility for any curious residents or donors.

“We’ve been getting a lot of calls asking about turkeys,” Berry said. “Right now, we’re hoping someone can donate turkeys, or money to purchase turkeys.”

Want to go?

WHAT: Seed Faith Food Pantry

WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday

WHERE: 974 S. Lake Street, Gypsum

