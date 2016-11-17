Business people

Allen obtains real estate license

Connor Allen, of Hoty Enterprises Inc., has obtained his real estate license.

Allen’s primary focus is on the sale and leasing of commercial real estate, and he will continue to assist in expanding the Hoty portfolio of properties which extends throughout the U.S.

Allen is a graduate of Perkins High School and is working toward degrees in applied mathematics and economics.

SANDUSKY

Sports Force Parks welcomes new hires

As physical construction at Sports Force Parks at Cedar Point Sports Center moves toward completion, officials have begun to construct a team to manage the new facility. Those new hires include general manager Scott Henrichsen, events coordinator Molly White and regional manager Will Spence.

Henrichsen joins Sports Force Parks after spending the past season with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, an AA affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, as the vice president of sales overseeing all corporate, season and group sales. He previously worked for the Atlanta Falcons, Asheville Altitude, Minnesota Wild, Idaho Steelheads, Idaho Sneakers and Idaho Stallions. A San Jose, Calif., native, Henrichsen graduated from BYU, where he met and married his wife, Tracie, with a Bachelor of Science in commercial physical education. Henrichsen is an avid sports fan, youth sports coach and father to daughter, Scotlyn, and sons, Brayden and Boston.

Events coordinator White is responsible for the parks’ programming, including management of events and tournaments. Before joining Sports Force Parks, White spent five years managing parks and recreation complexes in western Ohio. White is a graduate of Bowling Green State University with a BS in exercise science and a Master of Education with a concentration in sport and recreation management. She has a passion for personal training and wellness programs, holding certifications and leading classes.

As regional manager for Sports Force Parks, Spence’s responsibilities include developing operational excellence, brand development and ensuring a world-class customer experience across the network of parks. He brings over 30 years of experience leading teams for organizations including OfficeMax, Staples and most recently, Dick’s Sporting Goods. He has served in leadership roles on local youth sports booster boards and as president of baseball and soccer leagues.

SANDUSKY

Dagg named Beacon of Light

Connie Dagg, MSN, RN-BC, director of education services at Firelands Regional Medical Center, has been selected as the Beacon of Light Award winner for November.

“Connie has a very gracious demeanor and is very much a team player, especially when collaborating with other departments/areas of the hospital,” states Dagg’s nomination. “She is always willing to serve on committees and take part in discussions on how to make Firelands a better place for patients. She welcomes visitors and patients with a smile and a warm greeting.”

The nomination goes on to describe Dagg as a “phenomenal mentor” and praises her participation in Firelands’ charity and community fundraisers including the March of Dimes and health walks.

Outside of work, Dagg participates in the youth and family ministry at her church, St. John’s Lutheran in Fremont, and has opened her home to two exchange students. She is a regular blood donor and also enjoys hosting family gatherings, baking and helping those in need.

Dagg resides in Fremont with her husband, Chuck, and has two children in college.

SANDUSKY

Firelands announces new hire, promotion

Firelands Regional Medical Center has announced two recent staffing changes: the promotion of Ryan Lesniewski from systems analyst to Information Systems, systems manager, and the hiring of David Waller, RPH, as the Pharmacy Services director.

In his new position, Lesniewski will be focused on leadership, management and continual improvement of the Systems team and their underlying processes.

Lesniewski, who received Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science degrees from Baldwin Wallace University, has been employed by Firelands for five years and has 10 years of experience in the information systems field. He resides in Norwalk with his wife, Laura, and two sons.

Waller in his new role will plan, organize, direct, control and evaluate the provision of pharmacy services to Firelands patients, employees and medical staff. In addition, he will work to provide a safe and effective drug distribution system, a cost-effective pharmaceutical purchasing program and a comprehensive dissemination of drug information to patients and staff.

Waller most recently worked with the Promedica Health System in Toledo and brings over 30 years of experience in pharmacy services. Outside of work, he enjoys exercising, reading, traveling and golfing. He resides in Perrysburg with his children, Emilie, Travis, Austin, Jacob and Jonathan.

HURON

Clark receives PickUp Bonus

Admiral’s Pointe Nursing & Rehabilitation has honored Racheal Clark as the PickUp Bonus winner for the month of October.

Clark has been with the facility since August 2016. She received the award, which is given to an employee who picks up extra hours or changes shifts to accommodate the needs of the facility, because she is hardworking and does not hesitate to stay later or come in early if needed, according to Admiral’s Pointe.

Clark works third shift and picks up several shifts a month, making her a great asset to the nursing team, the release from Admiral’s Pointe said.

CLEVELAND

Murray delivers lecture on bullying

Murray & Murray law firm partner Florence Murray recently delivered a lecture titled “Civil Rights and Tort Claims in School Bullying Cases” to the attorney membership of the Ohio Association for Justice during their annual Winter Convention, held this year in Cleveland.

By pursuing claims under the federal Civil Rights Act and similar laws, victims of school bullying can take action when school administrators turn a blind eye toward or fail to act on known bullying incidents, according to a recent release about the lecture.

Murray, who has both a master’s degree in education as well as a juris doctor degree, traces her interest in protecting the civil rights of students back to her prior career as a schoolteacher in several school districts including Edison, Rocky River and Baltimore, Md. She is a member of the civil rights section of the National Trial Lawyers association, the Education Law Association and the Public Justice Foundation.

COLUMBUS

Edwards graduates leadership program

Bryan Edwards, marketing & communications director at Lake Erie Shores & Islands, is one of 22 recent graduates of the 2016 class of the Ohio Tourism Leadership Academy.

Edwards was chosen as class speaker for the graduation ceremony, which took place during the Ohio Conference on Travel in Columbus.

Ohio Tourism Leadership Academy programming is designed to enhance knowledge, develop leadership skills and strengthen networking among industry leadership and policymakers.