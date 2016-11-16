Second Generation Kids offers used clothing for children

So she says she relates well to the mothers who come in to her store, looking for a deal on clothes for their kids.

"I know a lot about the different products," said Munoz, a Bellevue resident.

Munoz said her store carries baby and children's clothing, toys, books and baby equipment. There are also some new locally-made items, such as doll clothes and hair bows for little girls.

All of the clothing must be in good shape to be accepted for resale.

"We have a pretty good selection," she said. "We change things daily."

"Everything that comes in has to be stain free, newer style things," Munoz said. "We try to be a minimum of half the price of what it would be in the store."

The store pays cash for items, but if customers prefer, they can be paid in store credit which they can use to buy store items.

"A lot of people like that," Munoz said.

Second Generation had a soft opening late last year. Munoz has been working lately to make the store better known.

The 3,000-square-foot store will hold a holiday open house Friday and Saturday with special sales.

Munoz believes that Avery Commerce Plaza at U.S. 250 and Mason Road, where her store is located, is on the upswing. The Broadway Performing Arts Center is next door, and a new home furnishings store, Duncan & Company Home Galleries, is nearby.

"The landlord's been really good about trying to redo the parking lot," Munoz said.

WHAT: Second Generation Kids, resale shop for children's clothing.

WHERE: 10001 U.S. 250 North, Milan (Avery Commerce Park Plaza, U.S. 250 and Mason Road).

HOURS: Noon to 7 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Closed Sunday.

CONTACT: Call 419-499-4990. On the Internet at secondgenerationkids.com/. Also on Facebook.