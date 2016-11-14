Business People

Murray & Murray partners contribute to conferences

Murray & Murray partners Florence Murray and Charlie Murray recently contributed their knowledge in the field of trucking accident litigation to Ohio and national legal industry conferences.

Florence Murray recently lectured on the topic of heavy truck braking systems at a statewide trial attorney seminar taking place near Cleveland, while Charlie Murray attended a national trial attorney conference in Nashville, Tenn., devoted to the topic of trucking safety, trucking accidents and litigation.

Both Murrays are members of Ohio and national trucking litigation associations. Ohio is home to some of the nation’s busiest trucking and shipping corridors.

SANDUSKY

Gibboney receives Fieldwork Educator award

Firelands Regional Medical Center Occupational Therapy supervisor Melissa Gibboney, OTD, OTR/L, was recently recognized with the Georganna Miller Outstanding OT Fieldwork Educator award by the regional schools of the Northwest Ohio District of Ohio Occupational Therapy Association.

OOTA schools including the University of Toledo, the University of Findlay, Owens Community College, EHOVE and Lorain Community College present the Outstanding Fieldwork Educator award to a practitioner who goes above and beyond the responsibilities of a fieldwork educator and consistently provides excellent learning experiences for occupational therapy students.

Gibboney has worked at Firelands for a total of 10 years and has been an occupational therapist for eight years.

Gibboney resides in Huron with her husband, Jason, and two children, Connor and Claire.

SANDUSKY

Pringle receives certification

Lauren Pringle, BA, CRCST, of the Sterile Processing Department at Firelands Regional Medical Center, has completed certification as a Registered Central Sterilization Technician.

According to a recent FRMC release, the certification acknowledges the extra time and effort it takes to provide excellent patient care through clean, sterile and well-functioning instruments.

“CRCSTs work behind the scenes, always utilizing best practices and industry standards to ensure patient safety is never sacrificed,” the release states. “Certifications such as CRCST ensure these professionals stay up-to-date on always-evolving instrumentation, technology and standards.”

Pringle has worked at Firelands for two years. She resides in Sandusky with her boyfriend, Lucas.

SANDUSKY

TLC Home Health recognizes 2 in October

TLC Home Health of Ohio Inc. has recognized two Employees of the Month for October: Jenna Riedy and Shelly Kette.

The two were chosen as October’s Employees of the Month because of their commendable work ethic, dedication to their job, willingness to help out a moment’s notice, and for their excellent attendance record, according to information recently released by TLC.

“They both go above and beyond the call of duty and are an asset to the company,” the release states.

Riedy has been with the company for two years and has been an STNA since her junior year of high school; she attended EHOVE and graduated from Sandusky High. Riedy was married in July and has two daughters. Outside of work she enjoys horseback riding, 4-wheeling and camping, as well as crafting, walking trails and volunteering at the Humane Society of Erie County.

Kette has been with the company for eight months and has been in the home care field for 16 years. She has been married for 25 years to her husband, Ross, and has two daughters, Rochelle and Paige, and a grandson, Liam. Outside of work, Kette enjoys reading, horse shows, gardening and spending time with family.

SANDUSKY

Rhoad re-certifies in CAC

Catherine Rhoad, outreach and enrollment coordinator at Family Health Services, has completed re-certification requirements to continue Certified Application Counseling services.

The certification signifies Rhoad is able to assist consumers, small businesses and their employees as they look for health care coverage options. She can help explain new programs, taking advantage of consumer protections, and can help patients navigate the health insurance system to find the most affordable coverage for their individual needs.

The free service is available to anyone needing assistance.

SANDUSKY

Armstrong receives Hall of Fame award

Linda Armstrong, of RE/MAX Quality Realty, was recently inducted into The Hall of Fame by the Firelands Association of Realtors.

Armstrong has sold an average of more than 75 residential properties per year for the past five years and is supported by Katey Eirons, Gwen Kelley, Lisa Petersen and Lowell Johnson, together known as the “A-Team.”

“Linda’s passion for homeownership has been the cornerstone to her success in the past 30 years,” states a RE/MAX Quality Realty release announcing the award.

Armstrong has served on the Grievance, Legislative and Member Services committees for the Firelands Association of Realtors as well as being a regular attendee of Firelands events and meetings and the majority of OAR conventions. She has received awards including Erie County Chamber of Commerce Woman of the Year, Women of Excellence from Volunteer Center of Erie County, RE/MAX International Hall of Fame, RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award, Realtor of the Year and numerous production awards.

In the community, Armstrong is a member of Huron Rotary Club, Women’s Network, Firelands Positive People, Sandusky State Theatre, Erie and Huron chambers of commerce and The Chapel.

“It’s Linda’s drive to improve the lives of others, not only with her clients but in this community that enables her to do what she absolutely loves doing,” the release states.

Armstrong lives in Perkins Township and has two children and seven grandchildren.

HURON

Zawislan achieves Yamaha Master certification

South Shore Marine recently announced Jon Zawislan has completed the Yamaha Master Technician Certification, the highest level of training a Yamaha outboard service technician can achieve.

Zawislan is among 273 Master Technicians in the U.S., having passed an exam consisting of a timed written section and hands-on modules.

“I was nervous and sweating during the entire test, but I have always wanted to become a Master Technician,” said Zawislan, who graduated from the Marine Mechanic Institute in 2011. “This is my biggest accomplishment, and I am excited, happy and honored to bring it to South Shore Marine.”

HURON

Admiral’s Pointe honors 2

Admiral’s Pointe Nursing & Rehabilitation has honored two employees for their work during the month of October: Jessica Thomas has been named Employee of the Month, and Racheal Clark is the PickUp Bonus winner.

Thomas has been with Admiral’s Pointe since May 5, 2015, and works all three shifts as a supervisor and as a nurse as needed. According to information released by Admiral’s Pointe, she helps out on short notice and is always willing to stay later, come in early or work split shifts. She is dedicated, loyal and maintains a positive attitude.

“Many enjoy being around Jessica’s contagious laugh and the goodies she brings in to share with others,” the release states. “She is an asset to our team.”

Clark has been with the facility since August 2016. According to Admiral’s Pointe, she received the PickUp Bonus because she is hardworking and does not hesitate to stay later or come in early if needed. She works third shift and picks up several shifts a month, making her a great asset to the nursing team.