Oak Harbor to host Christmas decorating contest

The Oak Harbor Development Group is sponsoring the house decorating competition. Judges from the group will review homes in the village 6:30-8:30 p.m., Dec. 13 and 14, according to a news release.

The winner will receive free electricity for December, with a maximum credit of $250 from Oak Harbor Public Power.

Participation is open to all village residents.

“We would love to have people who travel through Oak Harbor to feel the spirit of the holiday season,” said Mike Shadoan, chairman of the Oak Harbor Development group. “We want people to get that sense of the quaintness from our town.”

Here are some contest highlights:

• Each home is judged by its exterior curb appeal. Only decorations visible from outside will be considered.

• Participants agree to having photos taken of their home and posted online.

• Judging won’t be based on a particular theme.

Entry forms are available at the Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce, Radiant Windows and on the Oak Harbor Development Group Facebook page. Entry forms must be sent to the Oak Harbor Development Group at 101 N. Benton St., Oak Harbor, OH 43449; or fax to 419-898-3505; or email to mshadoan@radiantwindows.com; or text a photo of the application to 419-706-6034.

The application deadline is set for 4 p.m., Dec. 9.

Want to join?

WHAT: Christmas decorating contest

WHEN: Judging 6:30-8:30 p.m., Dec. 13 and 14

WHERE: Any property in the village of Oak Harbor.

COST: $10 for each address

