Heartbeat of Sandusky hosts food drive

Volunteers with the Heartbeat of Sandusky collected non-perishable food items Saturday morning to help the area’s needy families.

The food drive, dubbed Stuff the Bird, was developed in part by “Stepping Up To Success,” the organization’s pro-active empowerment group for young girls.

“We know first hand that many families need help during the holidays,” Heartbeat director Mattie Sparks said. “A lot of families fall through the cracks.”

The food drive, now in its sixth year, collected more than 400 pounds of food to help local families. Volunteers routinely help numerous those who might need a few extra items — food, soap, toilet paper — throughout the year, but focus on the holidays.

“We try not to duplicate families on our list,” volunteer Beth Frank said. “We try to stretch out our supplies to help the community. Our hearts have been in this for a long time.”

Although the primary food drive ended Saturday afternoon, Heartbeat will continue to accept monetary, food and toiletree donations to help locals in need.

Donations from this food drive will be available through Dec. 21. Call 419-625-9511 to inquire. Other donations may be available after the holidays, too.

Frank said the food drive was a perfect opportunity to teach their group of girls, those in Stepping Up For Success, about humility and the value of helping others.

“Our group meets regularly from September to May,” Frank said. “We talk about self esteem, inner-beauty, bullying, empowerment, and other values for young girls.”

In addition to helping with Stuff the Bird, the girls also volunteer at the humane society, deliver cookies to local police and firemen, and Christmas carole at the Ohio Veterans Home.

