Thanksgiving Feast returning to Port Clinton

Trinity United Methodist Church will host its annual Thanksgiving Feast Nov. 24 for anyone in need of a holiday bite.

“There’s no requirement for financial need or anything like that,” said event spokeswoman Stacy Karshuk. “It’s open to the public and everyone is welcome.”

The feast begins Thanksgiving Day in the community room of the church. Karshuk described the scene each hungry guest will experience.

“They will walk in and notice how nicely decorated the room is with a fall theme,” Karshuk said. “It will feel very down-to-earth in there. Next they’ll probably notice the buffet style offerings in the room.”

Residents won’t need to visit the church to enjoy their meal. In fact, a delivery service is available for anyone unable to leave their homes during the holiday. Anyone in need of this service can call 419-967-0185 or email thanksgivingdayfeast@gmail.com for more information.

“It’s been a pretty popular event,” Karshuk said. “The attendance fluctuates each year, but we usually have hundreds of people attend.”

Karshuk said the event is a perfect example of the good that can happen when community members come together.

“This is a way to not only have a delicious meal, but to have fellowship with people from outside your family, too,” Karshuk said. “You’ll see people from all walks of life. It’s really great to see everyone come together.”

Want to go?

WHAT: Thanksgiving Feast

WHEN: 11:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day

WHERE: Trinity United Methodist Church, 135 Adams St., Port Clinton.

COST: Free

