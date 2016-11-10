Port Clinton Christmas tree contest returns

Residents, businesses and non-profit groups are encouraged to join the 2016 Gift of Lights, a tree decorating competition designed to raise money for charity.

“This is a wonderful event,” said Nikki Adams, president of the Port Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s neat to bring the community together to decorate.”

Trees can be purchased for $30 each. They will be placed at the Adams Street Park in downtown Port Clinton.

Once trees are decorated, locals can cast votes for which tree wins the best-decorated contest. Voters include small donations with each ballot cast, which are also contributed to charity.

“This could highlight some charities that some people might not know about,” Adams said. “There are a few groups who participate concistently each year. It’s always fun to see if they can out do each other.”

Last year’s winner asked for the proceeds to benefit “Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep,” a charity providing beds for needy families and children. The winner of this year’s competition can choose a the next charity to receive competition funds.

Teams can decorate their trees between Nov. 25 and Dec. 2. Voting will begin Dec. 3 with ballot boxes at the Port Clinton chamber office at 110 Madison Street. Boxes will alsop be available at City Hall, Coffee Express, Perfect Color Hair and Tan, Slater’s Madison Street Pub, and Wide World Shoppe, according to a news release.

For more information, contact 419-734-5503.

Want to join?

WHAT: 2016 Gift of Lights

WHEN: Nov. 25 to Dec. 3

WHERE: Adams Street Park, Port Clinton.

COST: $30 for each tree. $1 for contest votes.

Reach reporter Patrick Pfanner at pfanner@sanduskyregister.com, follow him on Twitter @PatPfanner and follow the Register at Facebook.com/SanduskyRegister