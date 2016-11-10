Business roundup

FPG’s pediatrics practice recognized

The National Committee for Quality Assurance has recognized Firelands Physician Group’s Sandusky pediatrics practice on Perkins Avenue as an NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home.

According to a release from Firelands Regional Medical Center, the NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home is a model of primary care that combines teamwork and information technology to improve care, improve patients’ experience of care and reduce costs.

In the release, Firelands Physician Group vice president Janis Shriver praised “the hard work by Dr. Bumagina and her staff” and said the recognition “shows that our health care team is working together to ensure our patients receive the appropriate care.”

NORWALK

Fisher-Titus gets ‘A’ in patient safety

Fisher-Titus Medical Center has received an “A” Hospital Safety Score for Fall 2016 from national patient safety watchdog The Leapfrog Group.

Fisher-Titus was one of 844 hospitals nationwide and one of 43 in Ohio to receive an “A.”

Developed under the guidance of an expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 30 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign A, B, C, D and F grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year.

NORWALK

Fisher-Titus awarded stroke certification

Fisher-Titus Medical Center has been awarded Primary Stroke Certification from the Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Program.

The recognition signifies Fisher-Titus has the capacity to stabilize and treat acute stroke patients, provide acute care, and administer tPA and other acute therapies safely and efficiently, according to a recent release from the hospital.

To achieve Primary Stroke Certification, the facility had to meet standards which include having a program director with extensive experience in acute stroke, stroke code team arrival at bedside within 15 minutes, having neurosurgical expertise available or being able to transfer patients within two hours, and having a designated stroke unit.

Fisher-Titus has been a Primary Stroke Center through HFAP since November 2011 and prior to that was certified as a Primary Stroke Center through The Joint Commission since 2007.

FREMONT

HPLM wins six marketing awards

The Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums took home six RUBY awards from the Ohio Travel Association’s recent conference in Columbus.

The awards, sponsored by Ohio Magazine, honor organizations that have found the most innovative ways to market their destination, experiences or services.

The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums, competing against other entities with an annual marketing budget of $0-$50,000, won in the Newsletter category for its 2016 quarterly newsletter; in the Annual Report category for its 2015 annual report issue of the Statesman; and in the Direct Mail/Free-Standing Insert category for the “Imagine” fundraising brochure for HPLM’s centennial campaign.

HPLM also received a Citation of Excellence for its fall 2015 white glove event postcard, another for a series of print advertisements and a third for its new membership brochure.