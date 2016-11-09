Strike at Cedar point ends

A two-day strike against Cedar Point ended Tuesday when union members ratified a contract.

The Local 480 Labors Union walked off the job and onto the picket line Monday morning. The union twice voted down contract offers from the park, the first time unanimously. The second vote, on Friday, was closer, said Local 480 business manager Brian Francis.

Francis said Monday the issue for laborers was wages — the park had not offered enough given the park’s prosperity, shareholder values and management salaries.

Union members are glad to be working for the park, Francis said, and appreciate the company’s position as a leader in the area’s tourism industry, and it’s importance to the local economy.

But the “boots on the ground” were looking for better wages in a new contract.

The union represents 76 full-time laborers. Other park employees in other unions honored the strike, including 18 carpenters, 14 electricians, 13 painters and six plumbers.

Park officials, however, had said the park provided positive responses to the union negotiation team’s contract requests. They were baffled by the walkout and called the strike potentially “unlawful.”

But by Tuesday, the union membership and the park had reached an agreement, later ratified by union members.

“The dispute has been resolved to the satisfaction of all parties,” Cedar Point spokesman Tony Clark said Wednesday. “The laborers union is back to work effective (this) morning.”

Francis was unavailable for comment on Wednesday.