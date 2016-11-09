Halleen Kia opens Sandusky dealership near Kalahari

It's the second Halleen Kia dealership — the other one is in North Olmsted — and it will offer free car washes for life for customers who buy their cars there, said Mark Halleen, co-owner of the business.

"It's a good selling point and it's really good for customer loyalty," he said.

The Halleens have long been in the car business, and four Halleens are involved in the new dealership.

Mark and his brother, Eric Halleen, are co-owners. Mark Halleen's two sons, Patrick and David Halleen, also work there. Patrick is new car sales manager while David is used car sales manager.

Vermilion native Allie LaForce, a sideline sports reporter for CBS and TNT and a former beauty queen, serves as the celebrity spokeswoman for Halleen Kia in TV commercials. She's already begun plugging the new dealership, which opened Oct. 21.

It's a "soft opening" and the dealership will have its grand opening after Jan. 1 and hopes to bring in LaForce for the event.

The dealership at 7515 Milan Road has 150 new cars in stock and about 20 used cars. By the end of the month, though, it hopes to have 50 used cars, Patrick Halleen said.

Janotta and Herner of Monroeville served as the general contractor.

As he walked out into the showroom of the 20,000 square foot building, Mark Halleen said, "This is Kia's gallery showroom. They use it in all of their new buildings. It's their top of the line."

There were five new cars sitting in the showroom, which featured a glass red wall.

The Kia Soul compact crossover is the dealership's top seller.

"Every year we sell more of those than any other car," Mark Halleen said. Originally aimed at young people, the car has caught on with mature adults and with women, he said.

The Kia Forte, a compact, is the next most popular model, while the Optima, a sedan, also does well.

The ten-year, 100,000-mile warranty seems to be a big attraction to the Kia brand, Mark Halleen said, and Kia's habit of offering new features and good value also plays well.

"They were one of the first manufacturers to have Bluetooth connectivity, backing cameras," he said.

Halleen said the dealership does much of its business over the Internet (the website is at kiasandusky.com) and that the salesmen try to be honest about the true cost of the car and give the customer options on whether to buy or lease.

"Half of the new cars we sell are leases," he said. "We show the customer both ways."

The dealership tries to have a speedy sales process rather than making customers linger for a long time after the deal has been made, he said.

The dealership has about 30 employees. Although a few transferred in from North Olmsted, most of the employees are local, said Mark Halleen, who himself lives in Huron Township.

"I moved out here last spring," he said. "We love it out here."