Sawmill Creek Shops offering jewelry that aids charities

Sales of the Chavez for Charity bracelet line raised $1.1 million for the ten charities in 2015, said Dixie Vermeeren, general merchandise manager at the store. The bracelets sell for $12 at the store, with each color standing for a different charity.

Stein Hospice serves as an 11th local charity. Sawmill Creek Shops picked it as the local charity the store wanted to support. The Stein Hospice bracelets became available two months ago.

"We want everybody to know Sawmill Creek likes to give back," Vermeeren said.

The shop's best-selling wire bangle jewelry line, Alex and Ani, also has a charitable component. Their Charity by Design program funnels money to charities such as the American Heart Association and Big Brothers, Big Sisters, with some of the money going to local chapters.

Jewelry is a major component at Sawmill Creek Shops.

"We go to Las Vegas, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas and New York to buy our jewelry," Vermeeren said.

But the store also has many other gift shop style items and also carries men's and women's clothing.

Many of the store's offerings are exclusive to the local area, and that has helped build a following for it, store managers say.

"We have very loyal customers who come and spend the day," said Holly McGory, general manager and buyer.

About 40 to 50 percent of the customers come from guests staying at the lodge, the two managers estimate. The rest are local customers who drive in from within a 60 mile radius.

The store, open since 1973, is housed in a 10,000-square-foot barn that dates from 1887.

"We can show you where the cows used to eat. They rubbed the wood smooth," McGory said, showing the smooth surface rubbed by the animals' heads in what used to be the feeding trough.

The stores' items are aimed at a variety of tastes and aims to satisfy a range of price points. While the store carried high end, exclusive jewelry, it also has sold thousands of $7 silver stretch bracelets.

Summer is the store's strongest season, although it also does well in the holiday season.

The store has high-end items but also very Middle American offerings, McGory said.

"There's something for everybody, because we're a resort," she said.

Chavez for Charity, the eleven charities

Stein Hospice — Hospice care for terminally ill patients, including support for local veterans.

Whole Planet Foundation — Fights poverty with microcredit programs.

Pencils of Promise — Supports education for children around the world.

Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation — Seeks a cure for breast cancer.

V-Day — Global movement to end violence against women and girls.

Matthew Shepard Foundation — Fights hate and discrimination against gay people.

Water.org — Works to provide people in poor countries access to safe water.

Best Friends Animal Society — Works to find homes for pets.

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation — Raises money to find cures for childhood cancers.

Gift for Life — Provides funding to fight HIV and AIDS.