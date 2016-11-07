Sandusky's Ruby Tuesday to see many more days

The Cafaro Co. recently announced it inked a long-term lease extension with Ruby Tuesday operators occupying space within the Sandusky Mall. The Cafaro Co. owns and operates the Sandusky Mall.

“As a matter of industry practice, we do not usually discuss the details of a tenant’s lease,” Sandusky Mall spokesman Joe Bell said. “I can tell you the extension is good for several more years after which there may be other extensions Ruby Tuesday may exercise.”

Many feared the local Ruby Tuesday would shut down after company executives in August announced they would close 95 underperforming restaurants. As of May, there were about 725 Ruby Tuesday restaurants.

Bell also addressed about the restaurant’s importance to the overall mall experience.

“Restaurants like Ruby Tuesday have been a standard part of the lineup at the Sandusky Mall for many years,” he said. “Our customers always enjoy places to dine and relax. It should come as no surprise that you’ll probably see even more dining and entertainment offerings in the future.”

Reach reporter Andy Ouriel at ouriel@sanduskyregister.com and follow him on Twitter @AndyOuriel