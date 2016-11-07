Cedar Point workers strike

The union represents numerous job classifications at the park, including 76 full-time laborers, 18 carpenters, 14 electricians, 13 painters and six plumbers.

“Financially it wasn't what we wanted,” said Brian Francis, business manager for Local 480, referring to the latest contract offer. “We know the shareholder values are going up and salaries for executives are up, but the boots on the ground haven't seen anything.”

The union has support of other organized labor including the AFL-CIO and the Northcentral Ohio Building Trades, which shutdown construction of an addition currently underway at the Hotel Breakers inside the park.

Local 480 met with management several times in past weeks attempting to hammer out a deal, he said.

“We know how important Cedar Point and Cedar Fair are to the local economy. It’s the flagship park, the headquarters. We respect that,” Francis said. “But with record profits and prosperity our members want to see something in their paychecks.”

The tally on Friday that shot down the contract offer from Cedar Point was closer than an earlier vote, which union members unanimously voted down. The union’s contract expired Oct. 1, but it was extended to Friday leading to the second vote.

“It's the cost of doing business. That’s a fact all over the nation with increasing health care costs and maintaining pensions,” Francis said. “Union members are dumping all their money just trying to survive.”

Picketers were out at First Street and Causeway Drive this morning and other locations.

Local 480 Hall is at 1205 W. Perkins Ave., in Sandusky.