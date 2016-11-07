Business people

Barry recognized for recovery work

Firelands Regional Medical Center nurse practitioner Colleen Barry, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, was recently recognized by the Ohio Association of Advanced Practice Nurses with the Award of Excellence.

According to a recent release from Firelands, the award is bestowed on one Ohio advanced practice nurse “who demonstrates excellence in the role through any or all of the following activities: professional development, clinical skill, innovative practice, academic excellence, political action or interdisciplinary interaction.”

Barry was nominated by Ashley Koch, DNP(c), BSN, RN, who submitted a nomination statement explaining how Barry goes above and beyond in her nursing role at Firelands Regional Medical Center Counseling & Recovery Services.

“Colleen values the full continuum of interdisciplinary care that is required to assist patients in successfully overcoming opioid addiction,” the nomination from Koch read. “Wherever Colleen’s passion for helping people to overcome addiction originated, it is indisputable that she is greatly impacting her patients and community through her innovative and interdisciplinary advanced practice nursing care.”

Barry has worked at Firelands for a total of five years. She has worked as a nurse practitioner at Firelands Counseling & Recovery Services for one year.

Barry resides in Milan with her two sons. She also has two daughters and a granddaughter.

SANDUSKY

Leadership Erie County announces 2016-17 class

Director Joe Hayberger has announced the Leadership Erie County Class of 2016-17. The members are: Dennis Antonelli, Sandusky Central Catholic 6-12 principal; Joe Buti, director of Materials Management at Firelands Regional Medical Center; Shelby Durbin, Stein Hospice events facilitator; Talon Flohr, neighborhood outreach coordinator for the City of Sandusky; Vikki Fritz, Perkins Township Highway administrative assistant; Brittan Gill, international project manager at JBT FoodTech Corp.; Brenda Hurst, chief fiscal officer, Erie County Auditor; Pete Jackson, DOES fiscal officer, Erie County Finance; Ryan Karbula, program manager for the Erie County Economic Development Corporation; Paul Keech, project leader at Firelands Regional Medical Center; Kevin Knappins, The Salvation Army envoy; Seth Link, business service manager at Goodwill Industries; Nick Lublow, credit analyst for Civista Bank; Megan Meagrow, HR coordinator for JBT FoodTech Corp.; Susan Shickley, Snap-Ed program assistant at OSU extension.

The board of trustees officers are: president Darrell Boling, vice president Amy Bowman Moore, treasurer Don Kleist, co-secretaries Kim Finley and Mark Harrington. Other trustees include Jessica Burkhart, Shannon Chambers, Carolyn Hauenstein, Melissa Laughlin, Jennifer Lippus, John Lippus and Angela Williams.