Top Thrill Dragster to become 'Top Thrill Cubster'

As a result, Cedar Point has agreed to rename its most thrilling ride "Top Thrill Cubster" for the opening weekend of 2017, May 6 and 7.

If the Indians had won the exciting, extra-inning Game Seven of the series, Six Flags Great America would have been required to rename a ride in honor of the Cleveland Indians.

It's the result of a public bet the two amusement parks made in a video posted on Facebook. Six Flags park president Hank Salemi challenged Cedar Point to the bet in the video, asking if Sandusky’s park would risk having to sing “Go Cubs Go” if the Cubs won. Cedar Point then upped the ante by saying the losing park would have to name a ride after the winner.

Six Flags was allowed to choose which ride it wanted to rename, and also was allowed to come up with the new name.

To pay off the bet, Cedar Point posted a video on its Facebook page of Cedar Point workers, clad in Cubs clothing, unenthusiastically lip syncing to “Go Cubs Go.” (The video ends with an unimpressed Cedar Point police officer handcuffing a Cubs fan and putting him in the back of a patrol car.)

It's another sad case of what might have been.

If the Indians had won, we would have been able to watch Six Flags workers singing "Cleveland Rocks."