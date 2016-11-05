KBI parent changes won't affect local plant's fate

The decision to get Metaldyne Performance Group Inc., KBI's owner, out of the wheel bearing business stands, MPG executives told the Register Saturday night via a spokeswoman.

On Thursday, American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc. and MPG announced the two companies' merger plans. AAM will acquire MPG for about $1.6 billion in cash and stock, plus the assumption of $1.7 billion in net debt, the companies announced in a joint press release.

On Oct. 28, KBI management told UAW Local 913 that the plant will be shut down on Dec. 31, ending production after nearly 70 years. About 400 people will lose their jobs.

“The terminations will begin on Dec. 31, 2016, or within a 14-day period following that date,” said a letter to the union. “The terminations are expected to be permanent.”

That recent news, however, followed an announcement months ago, on May 5, that MPG was getting out of the wheel bearing business.

"MPG, in coordination with its customers and supplies, anticipates an orderly wind-down and exit of the business operations by late 2016 or early 2017," the May 5 announcement said.

The Sandusky Register contacted MPG spokeswoman Erin Millerschin on Saturday, asking if the merger announcement will have any effect on the decision by MPG to shut down the Sandusky plant and get out of the wheel bearing business.

"I talked with the management at MPG and they said the proposed AAM/MPG merger doesn't affect the plans at the Sandusky plant that were outlined in a press release from May 5," Millerschin replied in an email.

Ben Taylor, president of UAW Local 913, could not be reached for comment Saturday.

The AAM and MPG merger announcement said that combining the companies will create a global leader in powertrain, drivetrain and driveline manufacturing. AAM will keep its headquarters in Detroit.