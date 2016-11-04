Oak Harbor announces holiday plans

Among those events:

Old Fashion Christmas Celebration

On Dec. 3, firefighters with the Portage Fire District will guide Santa through the streets of the village as he opens the 2016 holiday season.

Here’s how the schedule breaks down:

• 4:15 p.m: Santa begins his tour of downtown Oak Harbor.

• 5 p.m.: Santa arrives at the village log cabin at Kraemer Park on Church Street.

Each child will have a chance to tell Santa what they want for Christmas at the log cabin.

Following their visit with Santa, children will receive Santa Bucks and be able to shop for two gifts for their loved ones from several downtown businesses.

Additionally, Santa will be at the log cabin from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 16.

For more information call 419-898-0479.

Parade of Trees

Locals are invited to sponsor a tree as a memorial, a gift or a greeting in this year’s Christmas Trees on Parade.

A sign will be placed at each tree displaying the special message and the sponsor in downtown Oak Harbor. All proceeds help to fund village holiday celebrations through the chamber of commerce.

The trees will be displayed on the light posts in the village from Dec. 1, 2016, to Jan. 1, 2017.

Each tree will cost $35.

Sign-up forms are available online at oakharborohio.net, or at 161 W. Water St, Oak Harbor.

The deadline to sign up is Nov. 25.

Gift Wrapping

The Oak Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce will offer gift wrapping services for the holiday season.

All proceeds will benefit additional holiday celebrations through the chamber.

Prices will range from $1 to $5 depending on the size of the gift.

Customers can drop their gifts off Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 161 W. Water Street, Oak Harbor.

Gifts wrapping services will begin Nov. 28 and finish Dec. 22.

