New salon performs miracles with hair

Marion Martin-Koonce is the owner of Miracle Hair Designs.

“I stepped out on faith to do what God called me to do,” Martin-Koonce said.

She started by working in other people’s shops.

“When I started to think of opening my own shop in 2001, a client always told me that I worked miracles on hair,” Koonce said.

She opened that first shop in 2002 in Fremont, where she grew up, and called it Miracle Hair Designs.

The first thing people notice when meeting someone, whether professionally or personally, is their hair, she said. Clients come to a stylist trusting them to create a look that suits them.

“When they get out of your chair and they are happy, you cannot describe the feeling,” Koonce said “When they feel good on the outside it reflects in how they carry themselves.”

Koonce, along with stylists Amy Solomon, LaNola Buchanan and receptionist Laura McDuffy, moved to a new location on Oct. 5.

Wooden floors, peach-colored walls and an orange accent wall create a space that is cozy, soft and warm.

Ethnic photos showcase trends in hair, celebrating beauty of minorities hair — something not often seen.

The beauty shop offers precision cuts, Afros, locks and natural styles as well as relaxed hair. The stylists offer perms, custom color, hair extensions and peppermint and lavender steam treatments for scalp issues.

While the main patrons of the shop are African-American women and men, these stylists are not limited. They are well-versed at servicing Caucasian clients, as well.

Koonce is stepping out again to follow a religious path.

“I believe in Luke 12:48 'to whom much is given, much is required,’ ” she quoted.

So Koonce, Solomon and Buchanan will offer makeovers.

They plan on doing a hair makeover of 10 girls who play varsity basketball.

Starting in January, every quarter three additional young women who excel in community service, academics and leadership will be selected for a makeover.

In addition to beauty, however, the girls might experience open communication.

“We have to give back and mentor them,” Koonce said.

Miracle Hair Designs

1046 Cleveland Road, in Sandusky Plaza two doors down from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Hours: Closed Sunday; by appointments on Monday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday – Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Phone: 567-283- 5008

Like them on Facebook

Grand opening

3-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6

Snacks, refreshments and a raffle for prizes