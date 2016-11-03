Business roundup

Magretech acquires Bellevue business

A Chinese manufacturing company has entered the U.S. market by acquiring a Bellevue business that was set to close later this year.

Magretech LLC purchased the former Magnesium Refining Technologies, with plans to create 35 new jobs and save the existing 28 jobs.

The Sandusky County business, which plans to invest more than $9 million, processes, recycles and reclaims magnesium scrap for Tier I automotive suppliers.

According to a recent release from the Regional Growth Partnership, a nonprofit economic development group that helped move the project forward, factors including the proximity to its customer base and the cost of doing business helped in the company’s decision.

The city of Bellevue and JobsOhio also collaborated in bringing Magretech to the U.S., and the Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a Job Creation Tax Credit.

FREMONT

SEDC receives U.S. Bank Foundation grant

Sandusky County Economic Development Corporation, a nonprofit organization that focuses on business retention, business recruitment, green energy and developing technologies for Sandusky County, recently received a General Operating Support Grant of $7,700 from the U.S. Bank Foundation.

The grant will go toward the redevelopment of the SCEDC’s website and creation of a new logo.

The SCEDC’s new website will be a mobile-friendly multi-page site with a video landing page, custom photography and video that highlights the benefits and successes of the SCEDC.

The redeveloped site is scheduled to go live following the SCEDC’s November board meeting, scheduled for Nov. 17.

MT. CLEMENS, MICH.

SVS Vision moves Sandusky office

As of Nov. 1, SVS Vision has moved its Sandusky office to 4315 Milan Road, Sandusky.

SVS Vision, headquartered in Mt. Clemens, Mich., has 70 optical centers throughout the Midwest, including six offices in Ohio.

“We have an aggressive plan to move existing offices to better locations in order to provide our customers with an even greater service experience,” said Lisa Stann, executive vice president and chief operating officer of SVS Vision.