Cedar Fair: Record net revenues and a distribution

This is about a 3 percent increase over the same time period last year.

“We are pleased with our accomplishments and record results to date for 2016,” said Matt Ouimet, Cedar Fair's chief executive officer. “We believe our strategy of getting families to our parks early in the season and getting them to return often will result in our seventh consecutive year of record results, including record attendance, record guest spending and record cash flows.”

Cedar Fair executives said their parks saw a 2 percent increase in attendance, a 1 percent increase in in-park guest spending and a 6 percent increase in out-of-park spending, such as stays in resort accommodations, like the recently restored Hotel Breakers.

“This broad-ranging success reflects not only the quality and diversity of our new rides and attractions, but also our ongoing strategic initiatives to expand the appeal of our entertainment offerings and enhance the impact of our marketing programs. Most notably, the addition of limited-time, special events at all of our parks has proven a successful device in driving urgency, enhancing the value proposition of a season pass and tapping into an incremental audience, who isn’t a thrill seeker,” Ouimet said.

Cedar Fair net revenue for the third quarter alone were a record $650 million, up $5 million from the same quarter last year.

While people were spending more, attendance at Cedar Fair parks was down this summer.

“As previously disclosed, attendance trends in July and August were below expectations due to a midsummer heat wave that hit the majority of our parks over a four-to-five-week period. While disappointing at the time, over the years we’ve come to realize that during the course of every season there will be ups and downs in attendance as a result of macro factors outside of our control. Our job is to manage through these cycles and not let these factors become an excuse. Consistent with what we would have expected, in mid-August, we saw attendance recover and trends accelerate for the remainder of the third quarter, once weather normalized,” said Brian Witherow, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Cedar Fair.

The Board of Directors for the amusement park operator will pay a cash distribution of $0.855 per limited unit to be paid Dec. 15. This is a four percent increase from the last dividend.

The company is in line to reach $500 million cash on hand before its goal of 2018.

Cedar Fair this year has extended its operating season by introducing WinterFest at California's Great America and Knott's Merry Christmas at Knott's Berry Farm.

Cedar Point's Sports Center is debuting the brand new facility in 2017. The center is expected to draw in people from all over the country.

Cedar Point is also expanding — adding more rooms at Cedar Point's Express Hotel and opening an additional tower of rooms at Hotel Breakers to open for the 2018 season.