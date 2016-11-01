Indians-inspired sweets take the (cup)cake

And these treats present the perfect double play combination in terms of appearance and taste.

Small Town Sweets bakers are paying homage to the Cleveland Indians’ World Series showing by making special baseball-themed cupcakes.

Vermilion’s only gourmet cupcake shop — which also specializes in custom cakes, cookies, cake balls, cake pops and wedding cakes, all made fresh from scratch each day — also recently debuted cupcakes resembling popular concession items sold at Progressive Field.

Among the lineup of cupcake offerings:

• The Slider Hot Dog, a vanilla cake with a caramelized hot dog filling, vanilla butter cream, candy bacon and fruit loops sprinkled on top

• The Cleveland Windians, a confetti cake with fresh strawberry filling, vanilla butter cream and red, white and blue sprinkles on top

• Peanuts and Cracker Jacks: a vanilla cake with in-house peanut caramel filling, whipped peanut peanut butter cream with a peanut and cracker jacks garnish on top

• Root Beer Float: a root beer cake with vanilla buttercream, fresh whipped cream and a cherry on top

If the Indians can defeat the Chicago Cubs, owner Amanda Carpenter promised to concoct a Pop the Bottles cupcake: a champagne cupcake with fresh raspberry filling and a champagne butter cream with a golden baseball on top.

Carpenter, along with her two employees — cake decorator Ashley Black and baker Alexis Graf — said this only makes their jobs even more fun.

“We are a cupcake shop,” Carpenter said. “We are all about celebrations, and this is a big deal.”

Want to go?

Small Town Sweets sells Cleveland Indians-themed cupcakes. They’re available to purchase in the store or through a special order.

Call 440-963-7563 or visit the shop at 3249 Liberty Ave., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays