Business People

Proy named October Beacon of Light

Kay Proy, payroll coordinator in the human resources department at Firelands Regional Medical Center, has been selected as the Beacon of Light Award winner for October.

“Kay is very friendly, always has a positive attitude and is willing to help,” states her nomination. “Kay is willing to explain things thoroughly and is very patient during stressful situations. She keeps a positive attitude while taking calls that can be complicated and in tense situations ... Kay has a lot of self-confidence, is very energetic, is engaged with her job and nothing will stop her! While walking during her lunch period, she has had multiple instances when she helped a patient, which is typically not part of her job.”

Proy also supports the March of Dimes each year, pitches in to support HR functions and projects and serves on the Bereavement Committee at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. In addition, she sings in her church choir and enjoys line dancing and traveling — particularly to any beach location. Most of all, Proy enjoys spending time with her three children, Jeff, Kris and Lauren, and her grandchildren.

Proy resides in Sandusky with her husband, Dave, and dog, Murphy.

SANDUSKY

Deehr receives Rookie of the Year

Cameron Deehr, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Stadtmiller Realty, has been named Rookie of the Year by the Firelands Association of Realtors.

According to a recent release from Stadtmiller Realty, Deehr has been active in the association as part of the community service committee, the grievance committee and as co-chair of the member services committee. As part of his office, he’s helped establish a video presence for the showing of homes on social media and helped advance the use of technology among his fellow Realtors, the release said. While doing this, he also reached a total volume of real estate transactions exceeding $2.8 million.

Deehr, 22, is a 2012 graduate of Edison High School who started his post-high school career at Bowling Green State University, where he was studying to become a nurse.

“Right before my clinicals started, I decided to try out selling real estate,” Deehr said. “I’ve always been interested in selling real estate and now I’m just helping people in a different way.”

Deehr, who became a homeowner himself during the past year, will continue his studies this spring, majoring in real estate with the goal of obtaining his broker’s license.

FREMONT

Simpson hired as Chamber CEO

Jill Simpson was hired as the new CEO/president of the Sandusky County Chamber of Commerce during a recent special meeting of the Chamber’s board of trustees.

Simpson, currently the program specialist for the United Way of Sandusky County, will begin her new position effective Nov. 7.

As CEO/president, Simpson will be responsible for developing membership, overseeing the finances, representing the Chamber at community events, promoting the image of the Chamber, administering the Chamber office and all Chamber programs, working directly with the board of trustees and Chamber committees, and facilitating community development.