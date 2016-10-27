Business Roundup

FRMC recognized for spine, orthopedic care

Firelands Regional Medical Center was recently recognized by Healthgrades as being among America’s 100 Best Hospitals for spine surgery and orthopedic surgery, one of two hospitals in Ohio to receive both distinctions.

The hospital’s Healthgrades 2017 accolades also include being a five-star recipient for back and spinal fusion surgery, being named among the top 5 percent in the nation for overall orthopedic services and being a five-star recipient for hip fracture treatment for eight years in a row.

For its analysis, Healthgrades focuses strictly on clinical outcomes, not subjective reputational metrics or financial or structural metrics. The organization independently analyzes each short-term acute care hospital in the country — nearly 4,500 hospitals — and utilizes three years of Medicare patient data (2013 through 2015).