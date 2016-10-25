Unemployment rate up a bit in Sandusky County

But the county's unemployment rate remains low in comparison to the state and national rate.

The unemployment rate in Sandusky County was 4.3 percent in September, according to figures released Tuesday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. That's compared to 4.1 percent in August and 4.0 percent in September 2015.

Ohio's unemployment rate in September was 4.8 percent, up slightly from 4.7 percent in August. That's also higher than the September 2015 state unemployment rate of 4.6 percent.

The national unemployment rate in September was 5.0 percent, up from 4.9 percent in August but down from 5.1 percent in September 2015.

Ohio has 275,000 unemployed workers in September. Over the last 12 months, that number has increased by 12,000. Sandusky County had 1,300 unemployed people, with 29,700 people holding jobs.

Among Ohio's 88 counties, the unemployment rate ranged from 3.2 percent in Mercer County to 9.2 percent in Monroe County. Unemployment rose in 80 counties from August to September and fell in only six counties.

Here are the unemployment rates in September for other local counties: Erie County, 4.9 percent; Ottawa County, 4.9 percent; Huron County, 5.2 percent, Seneca County, 4.6 percent.