Tennis clinic at Baywinds serves up skills

“I have been playing it for such a long time,” said 11-year-old Colin Denno. “I love the mechanics of it.”

On an early Saturday morning, when other kids are sleeping in, Colin had tennis racquet in hand and was practicing his serve at the Fall Middle School Tennis Clinic at Baywinds Athletic Club.

Alongside him was his 10-year- old brother Blake, who wants to smash the records of tennis legends when he goes pro.

Both, standing side by side, practiced to perfect their form as they threw the ball in line with their bodies and, stretching tall, slammed the ball just as it reached its peak.

Watching over the kids was instructor Greg LaFountain.

“We are teaching fundamentals. Some kids are advanced while others are beginning,” LaFountain said.

Several of the kids at Saturday's clinic are returning from the last fall clinic.

“They have really improved,” LaFountain said.

Maybe the boys will be as good one day as Olivia Rohrbacher, a four-time state qualifier heading to Penn State University with the help of a scholarship earned by her hard work in tennis.

They could be as good as Perkins tennis coach John Schlessman, former Perkins tennis coach Brad Lynch or Phil Conley who now coaches at Tiffin University.

These are just a few of the area tennis players who came out of Baywinds, said Carl Heuckroth, owner of Baywinds Athletic Club.

“This is such an excellent program,” Heuckroth said. “They love it. It gives them something so important.”

Knowing how to play a significant sport by the time they enter high school helps with confidence, discipline and educational studies.

Even if it’s one serve and one volley at a time.

WANT TO GO

Middle School Tennis Clinic

2016 Fall and winter sessions for 6th, 7th and 8th graders.

Fall — 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays Oct. 22 to Dec. 10

Winter — 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays Jan. 7 to Feb. 25

$100 for eight weeks of instruction

$150 for 16 weeks of instruction

Call 419-626-6250 to register