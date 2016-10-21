Adrenaline Academy and Nexxt Level Fitness join forces

Among them are two locally owned and operated gyms, The Adrenaline Academy and NexXt Level Fit Academy.

While the two teach separate yet equally effective ways to stay healthy and in shape, Adrenaline Academy being primarily a mixed martial arts school and NexXt Level offering a mix of boot-camp classes and personal training sessions, they each share the same end goal: To help enrich lives through fitness.

“NexXt Level is another resource for people to come to if they need help learning about health and wellness,” said founder Eric Jordan. “We do a lot of work with youth in the area. We want to be something else that can reach the community and reach the young people around the area who need a little bit of guidance.”

In partnership with the athletic guidance and positive reinforcement taught by Jordan at NexXt Level, those seeking it can learn practical skills with Chad Catri at Adrenaline Academy.

“Adrenaline Academy is a multi-martial arts school. We have a lot of fitness classes, like our kickboxing class, that are a non-contact,” said Catri, owner and head instructor of Adrenaline Academy. “You’re still learning the fundamentals and techniques that my fighters learn because I don’t believe in teaching stuff that doesn’t work.”

It wasn’t until recently however, that the two decided to join together in one facility and assist one another in achieving their end goal.

In July, NeXxt Level relocated to 711 W. Washington Street in Sandusky, a warehouse-like space that previously housed Keegan Sports Training Academy.

Shortly thereafter, Adrenaline Academy joined them. The move was prompted by the sheer growth popularity and attendees of both businesses.

“The people at Harmony in Health are great, but our businesses grew so fast, we just needed more room to operate,” Catri added. “Eric found a place and was nice enough to ask me to come join him.”

Currently, NexXt Level offers: boot camp style classes Monday through Friday, “Student Athlete” classes, Monday through Wednesday and core sessions with trainer Lexie Oliver, Tuesday and Thursdays.

Additional services such as youth classes and personal training are available along with a weight room.

“A lot of people in the area need something like this. They can come and get their frustrations out. It’s like a playground for big kids. People need a place they can come and work out hard without being scrutinized.”

Adrenaline Academy currently offers kickboxing, mixed martial arts, brazilian Jiu-jitsu and cardio classes for both adults and children at various times throughout the week, with an open mat day on Friday.

Unlike other mma facilities in the area, Adrenaline Academy uses a professional-grade combat cage during training.

“It’s a big plus for us because we also has a fight team, which is how I prove my product,” Catri said. “We fight all over Ohio but this year, we’ve worked primarily with Warrior Nation Fight Series. They’ve brought shows to our hometown which is a great way for the community to see what we’re doing. We’ll have a few guys fighting at Oktoberfist this weekend.”

Oktoberfist takes place at Erie County Fairgrounds on Saturday, beginning at 8 p.m. Similar to UFC, the event will feature a series of caged mma fights.

Looking forward, Catri and Jordan hope to continue working together to grow their businesses. Plans to do so include renovating their facility to add a washroom/locker room area and a kids-zone, updating equipment and expanding in services offered.

The pair also hopes to receive support from the City of Sandusky and the community at large.

“You get collegiate level athletic training and professional mma programs,“ Jordan said. “What we offer through NexXt Level and Adrenaline Academy, there’s nothing else like it in the area.”

“What you also get is an atmosphere that I’ve never had anywhere else,” Catri added. “The tempo is always upbeat, people are always helping each other. It’s already a family atmosphere, we have people who bring their kids along and it encourages them to in turn work out. We’re doing things that the best coaches in the world are doing and we’re trying to bring that to Sandusky.”

Those wishing to check out any classes offered by NexXt Level or Adrenaline Academy can do so by simply dropping in. Both coaches proudly offer their first class free.