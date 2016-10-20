Business Roundup

FRMC re-certified as Primary Stroke Center

Firelands Regional Medical Center was recently awarded Primary Stroke Certification from the Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Program, an independent, nationally-recognized accreditation authority.

Firelands received this distinction after HFAP conducted an extensive and objective review of the hospital’s stroke program, finding it met standards including having a program director with extensive experience in acute stroke; 24/7 availability of lab testing, advanced imaging capabilities and access to neurologists; a designated stroke unit; and a staff meeting education requirements.

Firelands Regional Medical Center has been certified as a Primary Stroke Center since 2007. The stroke care provided at Firelands includes emergency care, diagnostic care, physicians specializing in stroke care, and rehabilitation services.

HURON

BGSU Firelands celebrates scholarship recipients, donors

Bowling Green State University Firelands College campus recently brought together scholarship recipients with the donors who make those funds possible during its 17th Annual Scholarship Breakfast, which recognized more than 130 students who collectively were awarded almost $165,000 in scholarships.

“The scholarship breakfast is a chance to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of our students and the generosity of our alumni and community,” said Andy Kurtz, dean of BGSU Firelands. “Our donors have the opportunity to see firsthand how their generosity impacts real lives, real families and real careers. Equally important, students have the chance to meet with their benefactors and thank them for helping to fulfill their dream of earning a college degree.”

ST. LOUIS

Huron Lime parent company marks Manufacturing Day

The Mississippi Lime Company, parent company of locally-based Huron Lime, is celebrating Manufacturing Day by raising awareness of and clearing up misconceptions about the manufacturing sector.

Manufacturing Day, a celebration of modern manufacturing meant to inspire the next generation of manufacturers, is officially recognized on the first Friday in October; however, Mississippi Lime has extended its celebration throughout the month of October by encouraging anyone interested in a manufacturing career to visit their website and learn more about the industry.

According to a release from Mississippi Lime, manufacturing represents 11 percent of U.S. GDP and 9 percent of employment, and the U.S. accounts for 30 percent of global manufacturing by value.