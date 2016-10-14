Business people

Tyler named Top Dentist

Craig J. Tyler, DDS, MSD, who specializes in endodontics, or root canal therapy, was named in the October issue of Cleveland Magazine as a Top Dentist by his peers.

The Top Dentists list is based on an independent study asking dentists in the Cleveland metropolitan area whom they refer patients to for root canal therapy.

Lake Erie Endodontics, formerly Endodontic Associates, has offices in Sandusky and Rocky River, Ohio.

SANDUSKY

Cruey promoted to FRMC marketing manager

Firelands Regional Medical Center has announced the promotion of Alexandria Cruey to marketing manager.

In her new position, Cruey oversees the day-to-day operations of the marketing department, including the management and coordination of all marketing, public relations and advertising initiatives for the health system.

Cruey joined Firelands in 2010 and has almost 15 years of marketing experience, previously serving as senior marketing generalist at Firelands. Cruey has a Bachelor of Arts in English from Bowling Green State University.

Outside of work, Cruey enjoys spending time with family, going to Cedar Point and reading. She resides in Norwalk with her husband, B.J., and their two children.

SANDUSKY

Link retires from Shores & Islands board

Frank Link recently announced his retirement from the board of trustees of Lake Erie Shores & Islands.

Link, who served as the city manager of Sandusky from 1970-92, was present at the inception of Shores & Islands in 1985 and has since served on the board continuously, holding every executive office. He most recently served as treasurer.

Link received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Erie County Chamber of Commerce in 2015 in honor of his long-term commitment to Erie County and its business community. He also received a Pope-sanctioned Benemerenti Medal from the Diocese of Toledo in 2011 for his lifetime of service to the Catholic Church.

“Link has served tirelessly to promote the tourism industry in Erie County, one that now generates nearly $2 billion in economic impact for the community,” states a recent Shores & Islands release. “He and his wife, Sue, have spent a lifetime calling Sandusky home.”

HURON

Admiral’s Pointe honors two employees

Admiral’s Pointe Nursing & Rehabilitation has recognized two of its employees for their service during the month of September.

Angel Brown, STNA, was named Employee of the Month for September 2016.

According to a release from Admiral’s Pointe, Brown maintains a positive attitude and dedication to her job, works varied shifts to accommodate the facility, and helps train new employees. Brown has been an employee since April 2016 “and is considered a great asset to Admiral’s Pointe,” the release states.

Heather Young is the PickUp Bonus winner for September 2016, an award given to employees who pick up or change shifts to accommodate the needs of the facility.

“She picks up regularly and on short notice and doesn’t leave until all the residents she cares for are taken care of,” states a release from Admiral’s Pointe.

Young has been with the facility since September 2013 and was the August 2016 Employee of the Month.

COLUMBUS

Bailey named president-elect of OACDL

Attorney Ken Bailey, of Sandusky, has been named president-elect of the Ohio Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

Bailey is a life member of the organization and previously served as the Technical Chair to assist with IT-related issues involved in advancing the organization.

Bailey’s father, K. Ronald Bailey, is a past president of the OACDL.

NEW ORLEANS

Bellevue resident named to national Grottoes post

Mark Layman McCombs, Past Monarch of Singara Grotto in Sandusky and Past President of the Ohio Grotto Association, was installed as Grand Monarch of The Grottoes of North America in a proceeding taking place during the recent 126th Annual Supreme Council Session in New Orleans.

Grottoes are an appendant body of Freemasonry and provide dental care to children with special needs.

McCombs’ term as a Grand Officer started in 2009 as Grand Captain of the Guard and will end when he becomes the Immediate Past Grand Monarch at his convention in June 2017. While serving in this position he will have jurisdiction over 130 Grottoes nationwide and in Canada.

McCombs lives with his wife, Joan, in Bellevue, where he is a physician’s assistant at Bay Park Hospital. He and Joan have three adult children and three grandchildren.