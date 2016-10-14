Business Roundup

Hayes library launches new website

The Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums recently published a news release announcing the launch of its new, improved website.

The web address, rbhayes.org, remains the same, but the new site is modern, easier to navigate and mobile-friendly, the release states. Visitors can search HPLM’s manuscripts and artifacts collections, buy items online from the Museum Store, donate to HPLM, purchase memberships and more. The news section of the site is updated with upcoming events and need-to-know information, and staff plan to add an online media kit.

Other features of the site are still being finalized and are expected to be working soon.