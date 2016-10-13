New sports shop inducted into downtown Sandusky

Scott Terna fulfilled two of his life’s passions, sports and photography, upon opening his business, Hall of Framers, on Columbus Avenue near the Sandusky State Theatre.

Iconic images from this year’s NBA Finals, freeze-framing LeBron James’ improbable block on Andre Iguodala and Kyrie Irving’s game-winning 3-point shot, immediately greet customers.

On the walls and showcase racks, numerous Ohio State Buckeyes standouts — Ezekiel Elliot, Braxton Miller and James Laurinaitis — personally autographed photos capturing their legendary college football moments.

And all around the store, merchandise from Ohio-based teams, including customized Cleveland Indians T-shirts and Cleveland Browns flags, fill in the remaining gaps.

In addition to selling licensed merchandise, the shop keeps its name’s promise: Terna also will frame photographs, posters, newspaper pages and any other memorable memento imaginable.

“I’ve always wanted to have a store like this because I’ve been a photographer since 2003, and I love sports because I’m an athlete,” Terna said.

Terna punted for the Ohio State Buckeyes in 1993 and 1994, suiting up alongside gridiron greats such as Eddie George and Sandusky native Orlando Pace.

“I had the product and saw others doing it. So I thought why not open my own store,” Terna said. “So I ventured out into the memorabilia world for a couple years as a bystander to see how it all operates and learn so I could products in my own store.”

Terna, a Hawaii native, explained why he decided to invest in Sandusky.

“I’ve only been here for four years, and I was looking for a place to set up my shop. I was told downtown was really starting to come back,” he said. “So I wanted to be here. I want to be part of that revitalization that so many are involved with now.”

Want to go?

What: Hall of Framers, a sports merchandise store which sells signed football helmets, both regulation and miniature size; framed and loose photographs; T-shirts, posters, pennants, flags, footballs, cups, tailgating materials and more

Where: 160 Columbus Ave., Sandusky

When: 2-7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays

Call: 419-502-4255

Visit: online at hofsandusky.com; Twitter at @HOFSandusky

Reach reporter Andy Ouriel at ouriel@sanduskyregister.com and follow him on Twitter @AndyOuriel