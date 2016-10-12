Ohio again exceeds goal for minority business purchases

A report released Tuesday shows Ohio purchased nearly 24 percent of eligible goods and services from minority-owned businesses in fiscal year 2016. The results exceeded the 15 percent target Ohio set for itself in 1980 to ensure fair purchasing practices.

Just over 21 percent in spending was specifically set aside for minority businesses. The remaining 2 percent came through open market contracts. Spending on the goods and services came to a record $298 million.

The state says 282 businesses received work in 2014, 325 last year, and 316 in the most recent fiscal year, which ended June 30.